By: Taoheed Adegbite

There have been early concerns over late arrivals of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff and election materials in some polling units across the country.

In a live update with our correspondents across the country, the voting exercise was delayed in some polling units in Ibadan, Ogbomosho, Eruwa and Igbo-ora in Oyo State.

Honourable Stanley Odidi-Omo, the PDP’s House of Representative candidate for the Ibadan North-west/South-west federal constituency, while joining #NigeriaDecides2023 live updates, expressed discomfort over the INEC’s late arrival, calling for an extension of the voting period.

Our correspondent from Benin City also confirmed late arrival of INEC officials but voting has started as of 10: 15 am. However, as of 10:59 am, our correspondent from Kaduna said no sight of INEC officials in a number of polling units he visited, expressing concerns that voting might have to extend till late in the late.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE