Olalekan Olabulo

There was tension in many parts of Mafoluku area of Oshodi in Lagos State as masked men, who were armed with Pump Action riffle disrupted voting process and burnt ballot papers and boxes.

The timely intervention of the state commissioner of police, Idowu Owohunwa led to the rescue of about twenty Independent National Electoral Commission staff members, who were held hostage by the rampaging hoodlums.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the violent attacks and recoveries made by the police and other security agencies.

The affected areas are: Afariogun Primary School, Adedeji Street, Owpseni, Branco, Adedeji, Obisanya and Owolabi Streets

It was gathered that voting was going on in the affected polling units,when hoodlums arrived on a motorcycle and started shooting.

A resident ,who pleaded anonymity, while speaking with the Tribune Online said that “Some of them were on three motorcycles, while others walked behind them”

“They snatched the ballot papers and burned them with the boxes and vandalized the boxes in other units.

The resident added that “Now voting has ended. It was even the commissioner of police that rescued the INEC workers.”