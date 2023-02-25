The Abia state governorship candidate of All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA Prof Gregory Ibe has decried reports of non provision of voting materials by INEC in many parts of Abia North by mid day.

Speaking on the heels of information gathered from polling units in Bende, Umunneochi, Ohafia, Arochukwu and Isuikwuato, Prof Ibe lamented the possible disenfranchisement of voters by late arrival of materials and enjoined INEC to extend the period of voting to make up for lost time.

According to Prof Ibe” Information sourced by our situation room from the five Local Government Areas of Abia North confirm that most polling units in Bende, Umunneochi, Ohafia, Arochukwu and here in Isuikwuato have not received voting materials at almost mid day today. This is in spite of the fact that our people trooped out early in their numbers. I therefore want to use this medium to request INEC to promptly extend the accreditation and voting period to 5pm so as not to disenfranchise our people from performing this important national assignment”.

Prof Ibe counselled the people of Abia North not to be discouraged but to exercise patience while waiting for arrival of the materials in order to perform their constitutional duty.

In his words,” I advice our people to refuse to be discouraged but to patiently wait for arrival of the materials to enable them vote in this crucial election”, he concluded.

It will be recalled that one of the unique features introduced by INEC for the 2023 general election is conduct of voters accreditation for 6 hours only from 8.30 am to 2.30 pm.