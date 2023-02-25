By Justice Nwafor

Results of the presidential election in Polling Units 36 and 18 of ward 12 in the Felele area of Ibadan show that the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi is closely trailing the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

The APC flag bearer polled 13 votes while Mr Obi polled 11. Atiku Abubakar of the PDP polled six while Omoyele Sowore of the AAC polled 1, results signed by the Presiding Officer of PU 36 show.

The results in PU 18 show that Mr Tinubu polled 48 while Mr Obi polled 45. PDP came third with seven, while ADC and ZLP got one apiece.

Results of other units are still being computed and will be reported when officially announced.