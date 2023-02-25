Biola Azeez, Ilorin.

Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed on Saturday urged Nigerians to resist the temptation of broadcasting or posting unverified presidential and National Assembly election results.

Speaking with journalists shortly after casting his vote in his country home of Oro town, Irepodun local government area of Kwara state, the minister, who said that the election was peaceful, added that the best and most authentic results are from INEC.

Alhaji Mohammed, who cast his vote around 11:15 am at Oro Ward 2 polling unit, had to wait patiently in the queue for about an hour.

“The election has been very peaceful, but what has struck me was the turnout of the young, the old, infirmed, men and women all came out to cast their votes. I think you can see the determination and resolve on the faces of all the voters. They have been very patient and it is an atmosphere of conviviality. I hope and wish this will be the atmosphere in every other polling unit,” he added.