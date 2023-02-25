Sandra Nwaokolo

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has expressed his dismay over the exclusion of the party’s logo on the ballot papers that were dispatched to some states.

Obi, who cast his vote in the Agulu region of Aniocha Local Government Area in Anambra State, said that he had hoped that Nigeria would have followed the example of other smaller African nations, where photographs of the candidates are featured on the ballot papers.

Speaking to reporters, Obi stated that it was surprising that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not have pictures of the presidential candidates, despite the fact that there are only 18 candidates in the race. “We expected the ballot paper to show clearly the LP sign but it wasn’t there. Someone told me that in some states, the logo is completely missing. I am worried and I don’t know how it should be,” he said.

Obi went on to add that he believed Nigeria should have been following the lead of smaller African nations like Ghana, where the names and photographs of the candidates, as well as their respective political parties, are boldly displayed on the ballot papers.

“After all, it is only 18 of us that are contesting. They should have had our pictures. I am not complaining, it is the process,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

G-5 not dead, sets for action ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained that the G-5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals…

Govs, ministers to attend APC presidential rally in Ibadan Thursday

Governors and ministers from the South-West of Ogun, Lagos, Ondo, and Ekiti, including the immediate past governor of Osun State, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola, will grace the rescheduled presidential rally of the All Progressives Congress…





Implementation of Naira policy political ― Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has faulted the implementation of the Naira swap policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as shoddy and political…

Naira litigation: Fireworks as Supreme Court entertains FG’s objection today

The Supreme Court of Nigeria will today resume hearing in the suit brought by three states, against the federal government over the controversial currency swap policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria…

‘I don’t know’, Guardiola offers update on Haaland’s availability for crunch Arsenal tie

Pep Guardiola is unsure if Erling Haaland will be available for Manchester City’s huge Premier League showdown with title rivals Arsenal…

EDITORIAL: The Ogun wife immolator

RECENTLY, the Ogun State police command confirmed the arrest of a 46-year-old man, Azeez Hassan, who set his wife, Olayinka Hassan, on fire for failing to cook for him. The suspect, who had been on the run since October 22, 2022…