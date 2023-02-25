‘Yomi Ayeleso – Ado-Ekiti

A former minister of works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye has revealed that the outcome of Saturday’s general election would represent the expression of the Nigerian masses.

Adeyeye, who is the national chairman of the South West Agenda(SWAGA) spoke in Ise-Ekiti, on Saturday after voting in his Unit 01, Ward 4.

The APC chieftain while commending President Muhammadu Buhari for giving the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the necessary support to deliver a credible poll to the country, added that ” It is the most peaceful election I have witnessed since 1999.”

He said, “The BVAS worked normally and it takes just about a minute to complete the whole process. It is the most peaceful election I have witnessed since 1999; I have never seen it before now and I only hope this kind of system can be sustained in the future.

“It is just like the election of June 12, 1993. I am happy about this election because there was no vote-buying in this election, people trooped out to vote their conscience without any form of inducement. This is going to be the true expression of the will of the Nigerian masses.

“I was involved in the 1993 election and the election was peaceful like today’s (Saturday) poll, with no incident of thuggery throughout the country. People voted without inducement but unfortunately, that election was annulled for no reason. But this election by the grace of God will produce a winner, he will be sworn in and will run the affairs of Nigeria for the next four years.

“Let me commend INEC and let me add that we can’t achieve perfection in one day, it is a process and we keep learning every day and improving the election. From what I have seen here and I have been voting consistently for more than 30 years, to me this is the best that I have seen. To President Buhari, we say kudos to him because he provided the enabling environment and INEC to operate and conduct a successful election like this like he promised that Nigerians will elect of their choice.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE