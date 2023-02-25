Wale Akinselure

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, at about 10.20 am cast his vote, just as his wife, Mrs Tamunominini cast hers at about 10.30 am.

While the governor cast his vote at Unit 1, Ward 11, Ibadan North East; his wife cast hers at Unit 8, Ward 11, Army Children primary school 1, Ibadan North East.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote, Makinde lauded the accreditation and voting process as seamless, thus far.

He urged residents of the state to be patient to see through the process and perform their civic duty.

Makinde said: “The people of Oyo State should exercise their rights. The process is on; so far, so good; accreditation was also okay.

“It’s going really okay, the accreditation process was seamless; people are conducting themselves very well. I think democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. They should be patient.

The process is ongoing; it is seamless and they should exercise their civic responsibility. I wish all of us well.”

Meanwhile, officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) didn’t arrive at polling units at the University of Ibadan until about 9.45 am.

The story was the same across several other polling units across Ibadan North as INEC personnel and officials only started arriving and setting up between 9.45 am and 10 am.

While the presence of security agents was not heavy at polling units, battalions of security personnel of the various agencies were seen patrolling Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.





