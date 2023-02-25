By Justice Nwafor

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) staff and voting materials arrived at Polling Units 22, 23 and 24 in ward 12 in Felele area of Ibadan at 8:45 am.

Prior to the arrivals, electorates had arrived as early as 7:30 am.

Names of eligible voters for PUs 23 and 24 had already taken place but some miscreants had torn off some papers on which the names were printed and pasted on walls.

Set up of the polling unit and display of names of eligible voters (for PU 22) is ongoing.

