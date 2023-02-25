Yekini Jimoh – Lokoja

The Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the smooth conduct of the 2023 general election, assuring that APC will triumph at the end of the process.

Bello, who voted at his country home Agassa in Okene local government areas of Kogi state shortly after he cast his vote at unit 11, Agassa, Okeneba, Ahache ward said the BVAS used in his polling unit initially malfunctioned, but rectified and served the multitude of the electorate who queue to exercise their franchise.

While commending INEC and the security agents in the state for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the election, he expressed confidence that the ruling party would triumph at the end of the process.

“I appreciated INEC for the adequate preparation and execution of the 2023 general election. The BVAS malfunction at the beginning was rectified and it functioned well.

“I commended the electorate for conducting themselves in a peaceful manner, the election is to enable Nigerians to elect credible leaders who have a track record of performance and can take Nigeria to greatness

“The turnout in my polling unit is very high and there is that enthusiasm in the people willing to cast their votes peacefully. The process is commendable, INEC officials arrived at polling units on time with enough voting materials.”

Meanwhile, the general election kicked to a timely start in MopAmuro Local Government, Kogi State, this Saturday. INEC officials arrived at polling units in Takete Ide Otafun Ward 7 of the LG at about 8.05 with election materials.

Enthusiastic voters had come out in good numbers for the election. INEC officers addressed the electorate and declared the election open.

Voting commenced at Unit 1 LG Primary School Takete Ide, at about 8.35. Except for a brief argument, when an overzealous member of the public wanted to collect ballot papers from an aged electorate, voting has so far been orderly.





At the polling unit, elderly people, pregnant women, nursing mothers and members of the traditional council were allowed to cast their ballots without wasting time. Others remained patiently in a queue awaiting their turns.

A party chieftain, Hon Bolade Monies expressed satisfaction with the process. He commended INEC for the process.

