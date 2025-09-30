Nigeria@65: Use independence day for deep national reflection, Kachikwu urges Nigerians

Former Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 elections, Dumebi Kachikwu, has called on Nigerians to use the occasion of Independence Day as a moment for national reflection and leadership accountability.

In a statement signed by him in Abuja to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, Kachikwu expressed concern over what he described as “decades of mostly failed leadership” that have left the majority of Nigerians bearing the weight of hardship in silence.

“On this day, I can’t help but think of the sacrifices of our heroes past and wonder what they would say if they saw the Nigeria they laboured and sacrificed for today,” he stated.

The statement described ordinary Nigerians as the “true patriots” who, despite economic hardship and social inequality, have continued to maintain peace and hold on to hope.

“Proverbs 13:12 — ‘Hope deferred maketh the heart sick: but when the desire cometh, it is a tree of life.’”

“The question most Nigerians are asking their leaders today is: When will the Nigeria of their dreams emerge? When will this nation work for everyone, irrespective of tribe, tongue, or religion?” he stressed.

While reflecting on the generational cycle of promises, Kachikwu noted that many Nigerians are now asking whether current leaders are capable of delivering a better Nigeria or if the search for such leadership must continue elsewhere.

The statement urged political leaders to treat Independence Day not merely as a ceremonial observance but as a call to conscience and action.

“Let this Independence Day be more than just a date on the calendar. Let it be a call to conscience, a call to action,” he emphasised.

The statement also commended the resilience of Nigerians and reaffirmed hope for a united and prosperous nation.

“Happy Independence Day. May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

