Nigeria@65: Stakeholders lament poor education funding, declining quality 

Stakeholders have observed that Nigeria’s education sector has shown gradual improvements in literacy and enrollment rates over the last 65 years, but still faces significant challenges.

Some of these challenges as listed by stakeholders include inadequate funding, poor infrastructure, teachers’ shortages and quality, high number of out-of-school children and low completion rates and limited access to quality learning materials.

An educationist, Professor Linus Amuta, said that though Nigeria has recorded modest achievements in terms of creation more institutions as stated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his 65th Independence Anniversary broadcast to the nation, the major challenges remain inadequate funding and decline in the quality of the products from the system.

According to him, the fact that Nigeria on an annual basis allocates around seven per cent of its budget to the education sector means that this is far below the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) recommended 20 per cent.

He noted that the education sector has a yearly funding shortfall of approximately $1 billion, while about 60 percent of school infrastructures are in disrepair, affecting learning quality.

Amuta further revealed that there is an estimated deficit of over 20,000 classrooms nationwide, adding that only 10 percent of Nigerian teachers are considered highly trained.

“Around 60 per cent of teachers lack adequate training, and there›s a teacher-student ratio of 1:40 in primary schools. The primary school completion rate is around 85 per cent, but the dropout rates increase significantly after primary school education, with over 40 per cent, not proceeding to secondary education,» he stated.

President Tinubu in his broadcast on Wednesday noted that Nigeria had made significant progress and that today Nigerians have access to better education and healthcare than in 1960.

He recalled that at Independence, Nigeria had 120 secondary schools with a student population of about 130,000.

“Available data indicates that, as of 2024, there were more than 23,000 secondary schools in our country. At Independence, we had only the University of Ibadan and Yaba College of Technology as the two tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“By the end of last year, there were 274 universities, 183 Polytechnics, and 236 Colleges of Education in Nigeria, comprising Federal, State, and private institutions. We have experienced a significant surge in growth across every sector of our national life since Independence – in healthcare, infrastructure, financial services, manufacturing, telecommunications, information technology, aviation and defence, among others,” Tinubu stated.

Professor Amuta, however, insisted that to address the myriad of challenges in the education sector, Nigeria needs to prioritise education funding, improve teacher training and infrastructure, and increase access to quality learning materials.

He added that the government at all levels should also focus on reducing dropout rates and improving completion rates, especially at secondary education level.

Also, speaking, the National President, Colleges of Education Academic Staff Union (COEASU), Dr Smart Olugbeko, expressed mixed feelings regarding the education sector, especially teacher›s education in the last 65 years of Nigeria’s political independence.

According to him, though, the country’s education sector is sickly, it isn’t a write-off.

He said the poor state Nigeria is in today is as a result of its level of education, as education defines development of any economy.

“So, whichever way we look at the matter, Nigeria has not been able to make much impact. This is known to everyone, including the government officials that education is the bedrock of development.

“However, in Nigeria, it is just a lip service that is being paid to the sector because a country that takes education seriously would definitely not treat teachers the way the Nigerian government is treating them.

“Until we take this aspect seriously, we will continue to grope in the dark because the teacher›s role is crucial in a nation’s development.

“Thus, governments at all levels need to give adequate priority to education and also treat teachers very well. Teachers deserve good salaries, welfare and condition of service.

“Governments also need to address infrastructure deficits in schools across all levels and create an enabling environment for the non-state actors to thrive too.”

Olugbeko, however, pointed out that some of the steps taken by the current government in the sector, particularly the technical education will change the narrative, if well implemented.

Also speaking, the National President of League of Muslims School Proprietors (LEAMSP), Mr Abdulwahid Obalakun, said it was the failure of the government from the mid 80s that the private school operators took advantage of to take the centre stage of the country’s education sector.

According to him, all was good at independence and got better by the day up to the mid 80s when the successive government began to give lip service to the education sector and that action really affected government schools.

“However, appears that the current government wants to change the narrative by putting the sector in the right direction with some of its policies and programmes, but they must be well-implemented,” he stressed.

Obalakun, however, urged the government not only to create an enabling environment for private school owners to thrive but also to intensify its support to them.

He said the education sector now deserves to have a specialised bank just as there is the Bank of Industry and the Bank of Agriculture, where school owners can access free or one-digit interest loans for their operations.

Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, however, acknowledged the unwavering leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whose Renewed Hope Agenda has made education one of the cornerstones of national development.

He noted that under President Tinubu’s guidance, Nigeria has witnessed an unprecedented budgetary allocation to the education sector, the highest in the history of the country.

“This historic investment has enabled us to upgrade infrastructure across schools and tertiary institutions, expand access to teacher professional development, and launch groundbreaking reforms such as the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal Initiative (NESRI),” he said.

He said the President has insisted that “no Nigerian child should be left behind because of poverty or geography” and that this has been the driving force behind every programme launched by the Ministry of Education.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE