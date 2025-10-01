Nigeria@65: Soludo, Nwifuru express hope of better future

Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo and Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, have expressed optimism about Nigeria’s future as the country marks 65 years of independence.

At an event held at Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, Soludo described Nigeria’s independence as “a symbol of hope, freedom, and the possibility of the black race,” calling for reflection and unity.

He urged citizens to invest in the nation’s future, highlighting insecurity and economic strains as pressing issues while commending recent federal reforms.

The event served as both a celebration and a call for unity, emphasising the triumphs and trials that have shaped the nation’s journey since 1960.

In his address, Governor Soludo described Nigeria’s emergence as “a symbol of hope, freedom, and the possibility of the black race,” urging citizens to see the day as one of “sober reflection.”

He highlighted the indomitable spirit of Nigerians in overcoming challenges, stating, “With vision, hard work, and faith, no obstacle is insurmountable.”

The Governor pointed out the pressing issues facing the nation, particularly insecurity and economic strains. However, he stressed the importance of sustaining Nigeria’s investment in its people, asserting, “Our greatest resource is our people. Invest in people, invest in the future.” He particularly praised President Bola Tinubu for implementing necessary reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidy stabilisation, the exchange rate, among others, which he characterised as “necessary medicine for an economy long distorted and pampered over.”

Governor Soludo acknowledged recent positive developments, noting that Nigeria’s GDP has reached 4.28 per cent, its highest in three years. He emphasised that with good governance laid at the foundation, the nation is poised for “accelerated growth and transformation.”

The Governor encouraged the citizens of Anambra and Nigeria at large to stand firm in the face of adversity, stating, “Ndi Anambra and Nigerians should stand firm as a bright future awaits them.”

The Governor called for a collective effort, urging individuals to play their roles in nation-building through patriotism: paying taxes, supporting reforms, and holding leaders accountable.

Concluding, Governor Soludo urged citizens to “look back with hope, not with despair,” reinforcing his belief that, despite present challenges, Nigeria is on the rise.

Also in her Independence Day message, the governor’s wife, Mrs Nonye Soludo, called on citizens to remain law-abiding, be proud Nigerians and give up what they have to for the betterment of the country.

The Anambra first lady, who is also the founder of the “Healthy Living With Nonye Soludo”, appealed in a statement she issued on Wednesday, as part of the activities for the anniversary.

She stressed that Anambra is committed to building a state where citizens can live and work without fear and where opportunities for potential and growth thrive under a secure environment.

She noted that the journey to nationhood demands a collective vision and ambition, adding that Nigeria is a great and blessed country.

On his part, Nwifuru expressed joy in the execution of the people’s charter of Needs agenda and renewed resolve in the state.

Nwifuru stated this during the celebration of Nigeria’s 65 years and Ebonyi State’s 29 years of creation in his office, Centenary City, Abakaliki, on Wednesday.

He urged Ebonyi residents to recommit themselves to the task of building a stronger, fairer and more prosperous Ebonyi anchored on the People’s Charter of Needs Agenda.

Nwifuru also commended the past leaders of the State for their dogged efforts to move the state forward. He, however, noted that the government under his leadership have taken proactive steps to ensure the labours of the founding fathers were not in vain.

“Ndi Ebonyi, as Nigeria marks 65 years of independence and Ebonyi State celebrates 29 years since her birth today, our hearts are full of gratitude, pride, a sense of responsibility for the execution of the People’s Charter of Needs Agenda and renewed resolve.

“On this double anniversary, October 1, 2025, we remember the sacrifices of our forebears, celebrate our unity, and recommit ourselves to the task of building a stronger, fairer and more prosperous Ebonyi anchored on the People’s Charter of Needs Agenda. We are already in the first phase of our third political year, given that we came into power in May 2023.

“Let me pay glowing tribute to our founding fathers who sacrificed their comfort to champion the cause of the creation of Ebonyi State and to give us the ample opportunity of having our destiny in our hands. Democratically elected governor of our dear State, His Excellency Sen Sam Ominyi Egwu, took bold steps to lay a solid foundation for the development of Ebonyi State through quality education and affordable health Care. To Chief Martin Elechi, we appreciate your resilience and commitment to advancing our State. Your bridges of Unity and human capital development is part of the reasons we are celebrating today. To my boss, the immediate past Governor of our State and current minister for works Sen. David Umahi, history will remain kind to you for the monumental achievements the State recorded under your watch.

“I am proud to announce to you that we have taken intentional steps to implement our campaign manifesto. We are fighting illiteracy and ignorance by demerging the education ministry. We created a new ministry charged solely with tertiary education administration and the education ministry for primary and secondary schools. From the very beginning of this administration, we made a solemn promise that education would be the compass by which we steer our State. We believed then, and we believe now, that investing in the minds of our children is the surest path to lasting development.”

Nwifuru also noted that his government have expanded opportunities for higher learning through a bold scholarship programme that has sent hundreds of Ebonyi sons and daughters to pursue advanced degrees both at home and abroad.

He, however, said the commissioning of his projects will commence from May 2026 till May 2027.

“Last week, I embarked on a statewide project inspection tour to know the progress of work in the 22 classroom block for our 39 model secondary school and 12 classrooms block for our primary schools. The projects are under way and progressing impressively.

“In the 2024/2025 cycle alone, the State sponsored hundreds of scholars for local and international postgraduate studies — a major step in building technical capacity and global exposure for our youth. I am glad to inform you that a significant portion of that programme saw our first beneficiaries travel to the United Kingdom and other partner countries to undertake Master’s and PhD programmes, an investment designed to bring back not only qualifications but world-class skills and networks to serve our state.

“We also prioritised the revitalisation and funding of our tertiary institutions by increasing the statutory subvention and clearing accumulated obligations to our university. We stabilised academic operations and protected the academic calendar, ensuring our young men and women can learn without interruption.

“This is why no industrial actions by any of the trade unions in the Tertiary institutions of Ebonyi State University and Ebonyi State College of Education. However, we know access to education is not only about universities. We prepared our youths for the jobs of today and tomorrow through targeted vocational and skills-training initiatives. Under this programme, beneficiaries of vocational training received direct start-up grants to translate skills into sustainable livelihoods — an approach that links training with immediate economic empowerment. As one tangible result, grants were disbursed to recent vocational graduates to help them start small businesses and workshops.

“Recognising the need to align our educational system with the economy of the future, we have laid the groundwork for specialised academic institutions focused on cutting-edge sectors. This is why we established the University of ICT at Oferekpe Agbaja to promote ICT and digital literacy and also the University of Aviation and Aeronautical Engineering, strategic choices that will position Ebonyi as a hub for technology and specialised engineering education in the South-East and beyond. May I inform you that courses have been allocated to our ICT University and processes of admission have also commenced.

“These initiatives are designed to create graduates who are industry-ready and globally competitive. Beyond institutions and scholarships, we have worked to make education affordable and dignified.

