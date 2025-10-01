Nigeria@65: Arewa leader lauds Tinubu’s steps to reposition nation amid challenges

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence Anniversary, the Arewa Youth Assembly for Good Leadership has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as courageous efforts to reposition the country despite longstanding social and economic challenges.

In a statement signed by its North Central Coordinator, Dr. Sani Ahmad, the group acknowledged that Nigeria has continued to grapple with insecurity, inflation, unemployment, corruption, poor infrastructure, and erratic power supply.

However, it noted that the Tinubu administration has taken bold steps to confront these obstacles.

“Under your leadership, we have seen courageous steps to confront these challenges and chart a new course for development.

“Your commitment to improving security across our regions, tackling inflation, supporting agriculture and industry, as well as expanding opportunities for the youth, are commendable” Ahmad said.

While celebrating the nation’s independence, Ahmad stressed the importance of consolidating gains in security, particularly in the northern region, urging the President not to relent despite criticisms.

“I still plead with my two knees down to continue without minding those that never understand the burden of leadership among us and make sure that we are all safe not only in the northern region, but all parts of the country,” he said.

He prayed for God’s wisdom, strength, and good health for President Tinubu to continue steering the nation towards peace, prosperity, and improved well-being for all citizens.