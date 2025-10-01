Nigeria@65: Anglican Primate urges leaders to embrace patriotism, service

The Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of All Nigeria, Most Reverend Dr Henry Ndukuba, has called for a renewed spirit of patriotism, volunteerism, and sacrifice among Nigeria’s leaders and citizens, stressing that the nation’s progress depends on values-driven leadership and strong institutions.

Speaking at the sidelines of the World Mission Congress held at St. Matthias House, Gudu, Abuja, Archbishop Ndukuba reflected on Nigeria’s journey since independence, noting that while the country has remained resilient through numerous challenges, there is a need for a paradigm shift in governance and national orientation.

“At 65, I think that as we look back at what we have passed through as a nation, we have every reason to give thanks to God. But compared with other developing nations like Brazil and India, Nigeria must strive harder to measure up. We have all it takes, the scientists, the engineers, the resources, but corruption and nepotism continue to hold us back,” he said.

The Anglican Primate observed that the unity and selflessness displayed by Nigeria’s founding fathers at independence have been replaced over the years by what he described as a sense of entitlement among some in leadership. He urged political leaders to put service above personal gain and work toward building a just and prosperous society.

On security, Archbishop Ndukuba commended the present administration for showing the political will to confront banditry and insurgency, while acknowledging the efforts of the military and other security agencies.

He, however, called for more support and resources for security personnel, stressing the need to identify and hold accountable those who finance and sponsor violence.

“Without security, there will be no development, whether economic or social. We must also strengthen our judiciary and other institutions to deliver on their mandate,” the Anglican Primate added.

Addressing Nigeria’s diversity, he noted that with over 250 ethnic groups, the country requires strong unifying forces. He cautioned against the misuse of religion and ethnicity for political advantage, warning that such practices fuel division and instability.

“The ordinary Nigerians are not the problem. The real challenge lies with the elites who must rise above divisive politics and unite to build the nation,” he said.

The Archbishop urged both leaders and citizens to embrace righteousness and service to humanity, reminding them that a nation can only prosper when its values are rooted in justice, sacrifice, and the common good.

