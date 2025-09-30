Nigeria@65: Akpabio hails patience of Nigerians amid challenges

… reassures confidence in Tinubu reforms

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has saluted the patience of Nigerians in the last two years in spite of the country passing through challenging times.

But, he also reassured confidence in the leadership of President Bola Tinubu to steer the country to better times, adding that the understanding shown by Nigerians is highly appreciated.

Akpabio’s appreciation was contained in his message to Nigerians as the country marks its 56th independence anniversary.

The Senate President specifically urged Nigerians to endure the pains of the reforms for now “in the interest of our children and future generations.”

His independence message, which Akpabio signed personally on Tuesday, read: “My dear resilient and wonderful people of this great nation, I wish to heartily congratulate you for witnessing Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary celebration. At 65, we are mature and should be working for the unity of the nation and the prosperity of our people.

“We salute your resilience, patience and endurance in the last two years. We deeply appreciate your support and understanding.

“In line with the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘All hands are on deck for a greater Nigeria’, I urge you to continue to bear the temporary discomfort of the ongoing reforms. We are not unaware of the pains occasioned by the reforms, but I want to assure you, very soon, this will be a thing of the past because the benefits of the reforms are beginning to manifest positively.

“Let me also congratulate our President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his demonstrated commitment to the peace and development of our dear country, Members of the National Assembly for their steadfastness in their legislative engagements, the judiciary and the Nigerian people at home and in diaspora on this auspicious occasion.

“I must tell you that Nigeria is not finished. Do not buy into the mischievous narrative that Nigeria is irredeemable. We are on the right pedestal, and the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration is reshaping the country; we are growing and making progress.

“If we all join hands together to support the reforms, Nigeria will become better and surely get to the promised land.”

