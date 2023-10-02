Founder and General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya, on the occasion of Nigeria’s independence anniversary, Sunday, asked God to cause His power of peace and progress to overshadow Nigeria.

Olukoya in a Facebook post prayed the Lord to grant his followers double for their troubles in the month of October.

His words; “In this month of Double Grace, the Lord shall give you double for your troubles.

“I decree that Blessed shall you be in the city,

Blessed shall you be in the country, Blessed shall be the fruit of your body.

“Blessed shall be the product of your ground from today onward in the mighty name of Jesus.

“We pray for our nation Nigeria, the Lord shall cause His face to shine upon you and be gracious unto thee, I pray the soul healing power of God be outpoured upon our Nation, we command the power of peace and progress to overshadow this nation, in Jesus name”.

In similar development, General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Worldwide, Pastor Enock Adeboye, also asked God to heal Nigeria and give her a new beginning.

Adeboye said the prayer at the RCCG headquarters, The Throne of Grace, Ebute-metta while preaching on the topic “Freedom Indeed.”

The cleric urged the nation, political leaders, and leaders of different parastatals, judiciary, government functionaries, prisoners and captives to seek true and total freedom.

