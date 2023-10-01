The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Community Development for the South East region, Mrs Chioma Nweze, has urged political leaders in the South East and Ohaneze Ndigbo to unite.

Nweze stated this in a statement to mark Nigeria at 63 and Ebonyi at 27.

She also commended President Tinubu for his commitment to tackling all the daunting challenges in the country.

She praised the South East Governors and political appointees from the zone, including Works Minister Senator David Umahi, for working with the Tinubu administration to develop the region.

“I wish to convey my profound felicitations to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his steadfastness and courage in the face of daunting challenges in our developmental journey and for proving himself to be the man with the right set of skills to retool Nigeria.

“I am confident that my new role as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Development (South East) has afforded me a rare opportunity to initiate progressive, innovative, and problem-solving policies, programmes, and projects, particularly those that will uplift the poor and vulnerable, to better the lot of the South East,” she said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…