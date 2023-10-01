The Bauchi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) organised a one-day prayer session on Sunday to seek divine intervention for Nigeria as it celebrated its 63rd Independence anniversary.

The prayer session, led by various clergymen from all the blocks that comprise CAN, was coordinated by the CAN State Secretary, Rev Mathew Wakili Laslimbo.

It took place at the auditorium of Bishara Baptist Church, Yandoka Road, Bauchi.

During the programme, various choir groups rendered songs of praise and worship to God, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to be part of the 2023 Independence anniversary celebration. Messages of hope for a better Nigeria were also delivered.

In his message, Bauchi State CAN Chairman, Rev. Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus, stressed that despite the various economic, administrative, and especially security challenges, there are still reasons for Nigerians to celebrate.

He mentioned, “Nigeria is sick and needs to be clinically treated. The only person who can effectively treat it is God. We need God to pull us out of the doldrums we find ourselves in. Christians must rise and pray for Nigeria to regain its lost glory.”

The CAN Chairman also reminded Christians of the need to always pray for leaders instead of resorting to curses and abuse, emphasising that spoken words are prophecies that can come to pass.

He expressed optimism that things will get back to normal and improve if Christians are sincere and honest in their dealings with fellow Nigerians.

In a short exhortation titled ‘Jesus Christ is the Only Way Out,’ the Chairman of the TEKAN Bloc of CAN, Rev. Yohana Daniel Gambo, took his text from the book of Lamentation 3:21–25.

He reminded the congregation that, though Nigeria is 63, there is not much to show in terms of significant progress.

Represented by Rev. Shem Joel Kauna, the clergyman likened the situation in Nigeria to the lifestyle of the Israelites, who, though loved by God, were always retrogressing rather than moving forward due to self-interest, leading them from one slavery to another.

He mentioned that there is compromise even among the Christians, making Christendom susceptible to division caused by infiltration by the enemy, thereby subjecting Christians to ridicule and ill-treatment.

He reiterated that the love of God is there if Christians return, respect Him, obey His commands, and serve Him faithfully, stressing that God does not compromise His standards no matter the situation.

According to him, “If we want a positive change that will last forever, Jesus Christ is the way. We must come back to Him and surrender everything to Him because He is the only way out for us. We have a sick country that must be healed through divine intervention.”

He stressed that ‘JAPA’ (an acronym suggesting leaving Nigeria) is not the solution, saying, “We don’t have to run away from Nigeria; we must invest in Project Nigeria to reclaim our lost glory as a country. Nigeria is a project that must not be abandoned.”

