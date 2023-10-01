As Nigeria marks its 63rd Independence anniversary, the National Chairman of the Action Alliance (AA) Party, Adekunle Rufai Omo-Aje, has praised the level of tolerance, adaptability, and enduring spirit exhibited by Nigerians in the face of unity-threatening challenges.

In a statement to commemorate the celebration, Omo-Aje said that such resilience demonstrated that Nigerians remain among the most resilient and content people.

He congratulated all citizens for progressing in the age of nationhood and striving to leave their mark on the sands of time on the African continent.

However, he noted that moving forward as a nation, there needs to be a focused reappraisal of certain aspects of livelihood.

Omoje expressed his hope for a time when elections in the country would attract less litigation in the aftermath.

“I am not saying it’s a bad idea to challenge elections when there are dissensions, no. What I am dreaming of here is a situation where we grow and mature as a nation to be able to say, ‘Alright, all things cannot be perfect all the time anyway; I accept defeat to better prepare next time.'”

“This will save the nation a lot of resources, and most especially precious judicial time wasted on election petitions that put all existing civil and other matters on hold with a long adjournment to create time for election litigation.”

Omo-Aje emphasised the need for the nation to focus on creating a local content framework that would lead to producing what is consumed, reducing dependence on imports.

He stressed that the insatiable desire for foreign products is responsible for the devaluation of the Nigerian currency, the naira.

“We have the capacity and capability to feed and stabilise the African sub-region should we develop our export potential by boosting our capacity.

“We have a vibrant, youthful population that surpasses the endowment of any other nation on the African continent.

“This youthful asset is so underutilised, thereby making them grossly idle, and this is responsible for the vices found in a great percentage of that population now.

“I would like to advise our president to look into some of these areas with the intention of mitigating the possible pandemic that some of these neglected aspects of our livelihood as a democratic nation could birth to our detriment.

“Nigeria has unlimited potential with the level of divine endowments in human and natural resources, which surpasses most of our contemporaries in the committee of nations.

“Though the responsibility of administering a vast nation like ours could be daunting, I pray for wisdom for the president that God will grant him all he needs to navigate our economy back on course.” The statement reads.

