Nigeria@60: Military responsible for slow face of Nigeria’s socio-economic development in 60 years ― Sule Lamido

The former Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido has accused the military of being responsible for the disruption in the speed of Nigeria’s socio-economic development among its contemporaries.

Alhaji Sule Lamido made the accusation in a piece he wrote on Nigeria Diamond Jubilee and posted it on his Twitter handle, alleging that the military made dirty jobs through disruption of civilians administration by a number of coups and rulership of the country since independence.

The ex-governor who was also one of the People Democratic Party (PDP) founding fathers faulted the military as root causes of the failure of Nigeria to attain an expected position of its founding father at the age of 60 years.

Alhaji Sule Lamido explained that “Barely 60 years into our journey of nation-building, the dream of our founding fathers was shattered through a violent military coup culminating in a civil war where brother was killing a brother.”

He pointed out that, God.has blessed Nigeria with all what is required for a country to develop but unfortunately the progress achieved in sixty years is below the expectation of the country founding fathers.

According to him, “We must salute our leaders like late Awolowo, late Azikwe, late Ukpabi Asika, many and other nationalists who rally around Yakubu Gowon’s federal government and saved the nation. Our soldiers on both side as brothers went through the agony of pointing guns on the head of each other, ironically Buhari too was there in the war to unite Nigeria.”

Lamido stated further that “It is quite unfortunate at 60, regional leaders in their late eighties and nineties like Edwin Clark, a minister under Gowon; Ayo Adebanjo, Awolowo’s disciple; my brother, Nwodo; a Zikist, Gen Danjuma; Prof Ango, Northern elder, are now entertaining dividing the country which has been there for them to be what they are today.”

“Even those born after independence like Mustapha, champion of Northern group, Kanu of IPOB, Asari of Niger delta, Yinka of Afenifere are also nibbling the bait of division.”

Sule Lamido also expressed concern on how present leaders who were elected into government are confessing their failure, saying “it is frightening to hear Osinbajo, the number two in command talking about cracks and division under their watch or Governor Zulum advising Nigeria to invite Chadians to defend and protect our sovereignty.”

He cautions Nigerian against spinning the amber of violence and disunity, maintaining that we have only Nigeria as our country and together we shall be great as dreamed by our fathers.

Lamido appreciates Nigeria for giving him the opportunity to achieve what he achieved in life and pray Almighty God to save the country from the hands of amateur and self-centred people who do not have the country and its citizens at heart.

