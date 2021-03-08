Nigeria worried about Niger Republic’s stability ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said that Nigeria sharing more than 1,400 kilometres of border with the Republic of Niger, the country should be concerned about the stability of its northern neighbour.

Speaking while receiving a report on the elections in the country from former Vice President, Namadi Sambo, who is ECOWAS Head of Mission on the election in the Republic of Niger, at the presidential villa, Abuja, he said: “We are concerned about their stability, and I am glad the elections went well. I am happy it was transparent, as attested to by most of the observers.”

The president congratulated Sambo and his team for a job well done, stating: “I am glad you came back with good news.”

The ECOWAS Head of Mission on the election said he met with all the stakeholders before the polls, which went into a run-off after the initial exercise in December last year was inconclusive, “and we observed about 400 polling units in five regions of the country, and the process was peaceful, done professionally. Every citizen was given the right to vote and be voted for.”

A statement issued by presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, informed that the candidate of the ruling party was announced by the electoral body having won more than 50% of the votes, a decision disputed by the opposition candidate, who has now approached the constitutional court for redress. It is the court that has powers to declare a winner in an election, according to the Constitution of the Republic of Niger.

The former Vice President Sambo described the election as “a great improvement on that of December 27 last year,” and thanked President Buhari for facilitating the transportation needs of his team.

