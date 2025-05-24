Nigeria winning war against insecurity — FG

The Federal Government has said recent military gains signal Nigeria is turning the tide against insecurity.

The Minister of Defence, Mr Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, stated this in an interview for an upcoming State House documentary marking President Tinubu’s second anniversary.

“For the first time in years, Nigerians can travel the Birnin Gwari to Kaduna road even at midnight. That’s progress. Zaria to Funtua to Gusau is now peaceful, and Abuja-Kaduna road has been largely secured,” Badaru said.

Badaru said President Bola Tinubu had given a clear order: “End insecurity decisively and do it fast before the end of 2025.”

He pointed to Operation Fasan Yama and other ongoing military efforts in different theatres nationwide as the driving force behind improved security across several regions.

Badaru stated that impressive results so far recorded by the security agencies were: 13,543 terrorists and bandits neutralised, 17,500 arrested, 9,821 hostages rescued, and 24,000 terrorists surrendered.

“These are not just numbers. These are lives saved, villages reclaimed, and communities restored,” he stressed.

He noted a return to normalcy in many parts of the Northeast and Northwest: “Markets are back. Farms are productive again. We’ve seen Fulani, Hausa, and other communities rebuilding trust. The progress is real and visible.”

Badaru also highlighted President Tinubu’s approval of ₦18 billion to clear insurance arrears for military personnel and boost troop welfare.

“We’ve doubled troop ration allowances from ₦1,500 to ₦3,000. Life insurance now covers all soldiers, and I’ve personally visited frontline bases to hear their concerns and boost morale,” he added.

