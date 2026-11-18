Vice-President Kashim Shettima has predicted that Nigeria will become the world’s third most populous country by 2050, with an estimated population of 440 million.

He made the projection on Wednesday while speaking at the World Public Relations Forum in Abuja, themed “Responsible Communications: The Voice of the World.”

Shettima described Nigeria as a country with enormous potential, citing its cultural diversity, youthful population, dynamic private sector and the determination of its people to build a prosperous future.

He said: “We (Nigerians) are loud, confident and, of course, an extremely hardworking people. ‘Naija no dey carry last.’ Nigeria is a country of enormous possibilities. We are a nation of diverse cultures and ideas, with a youthful population, a dynamic private sector and a strong determination to build a more prosperous future.

“One out of every four black men is a Nigerian, 250 million black people, and by 2050, one out of every three black men will be a Nigerian. We will surpass the United States; we will be the third most populous nation on earth, with a population of 440 million people.

“And by the end of the century, distinguished delegates, Nigeria will be the most populous nation on earth. So, we have every cause to celebrate Nigeria.”