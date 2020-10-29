Nigeria will support Okonjo-Iweala till she emerges WTO DG ―Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement saying that Nigeria will continue to support Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala by engaging relevant stakeholders in a bid to ensure that she emerges the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

A statement signed by Ferdinand Nwoye, the ministry’s spokesperson, stated: “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that the third and final round of the selection process of the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) was concluded on Tuesday, October, 2020 and the result was formally announced on Wednesday, 28 October, 2020.

“The candidate from Nigeria, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has secured the support of majority of the member countries but is yet to be declared and returned the winner.

“This is because apart from winning the election, all 184 Member States of WTO were expected to adopt the winner by consensus, in accordance with the rule of procedure of the WTO. It is important to highlight that Dr Okonjo-Iweala has secured cross-regional backing with only the United States opposing the consensus.

“The Ministry wishes to further inform that a meeting of the General Council of the WTO has been scheduled for November 9, 2020 for the final decision on the election process.

“Nigeria will continue to engage relevant stakeholders to ensure that the lofty aspiration of her candidate to lead the World Trade Organisation is realised.”

