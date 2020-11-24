President Muhammadu Buhari assured the Republic of Chad that Nigeria will always be there for the country “as we are not only neighbours but brothers.”

He made the pledge at the presidential villa, Abuja, on Tuesday, while receiving a Special Envoy from His Excellency, President Idris Deby Itno of Chad.

He added that Nigeria appreciates the support it is getting in tackling insecurity from the neighbouring country.

President Buhari said. “We are aware of the problem Chad has with Libya, which supports some Chadian rebels, trying to destabilise the country. The instability in Libya after 42 years of Muammar Gaddafi affects all of us in the Sahel region. From Mauritania to the Central Africa Republic, Gaddafi recruited gunmen, who learnt to do nothing else than to kill. When the former Libyan leader was killed, the gunmen escaped with their arms, and are wreaking havoc all over the place now.”

Stressing that Nigeria was grateful to Chad for the diverse kinds of support given to combat the Boko Haram insurgency, the President assured that Nigeria would always back up Chad in its local and international aspirations.

The Special Envoy, Mr Amine Abba-Sidick, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Integration and Chadians Abroad, conveyed a message from his President, whom he said sent fraternal greetings to President Buhari and Nigerians in general.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Cases, Fewer Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Again, Nigeria’s new weekly COVID-19 infections have increased, Tribune Online analysis shows.

In the previous week, the country recorded 1,206 new infections (November 8 -14), an increase when compared to the 923 cases recorded in the penultimate week (November 1 -7) and the 937 cases recorded from October 25 – 31…

Nigeria will stand by Chad ― Buhari

We Have Not Decided Yet To Call Off Strike — ASUU President

t is still uncertain whether the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will end soon as President of the union, Professor ‘Biodun Ogunyemi said there were certain steps to be taken to reach that final conclusion on the issue…

Nigeria will stand by Chad ― Buhari