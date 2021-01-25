Nigeria will soon get female president ― NDIC boss

The Chairman, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mrs Ronke Sokefun, has expressed confidence that the country will soon produce a female president.

She said this in an interview with newsmen at the sidelines of an award ceremony held over the weekend in her honour by the Baptist Boys’ High School, Abeokuta, Old Boys Association for her contribution to the education sector.

Sokefun, who cited the election of Kamala Harris as the first female vice president of the United States of America (USA), submitted that female presidency is inevitable in Nigeria.

The NDIC boss, who was a two-time commissioner in Ogun State, urged the womenfolk to actively participate in politics and engage themselves in leadership positions.

She said: “A female president is achievable in Nigeria. Don’t limit your thought, don’t limit your ambition. It may not happen today, but it is inevitable.

“I’m the first female chairman of NDIC, it has never happened in the 30 years history of the corporation.

“How old is America, Kamala Harris is the first Vice President, it is going to happen in Nigeria, it is inevitable. We are going to have women proving their mettle, doing things, breaking boundaries, shattering glass ceilings. It is going to happen eventually.

“Yes, we will crawl, now we are getting female senators, we have Patricia Etteh who used to be the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Some day soon we are going to have a female president of the senate, we are going to have a female vice president, we are going to have female governors. It is only a matter of time.”

The award was presented to her in Abeokuta during the ‘Presidential Endowment Dinner and Launch of the N1billion Development Fund’ which was attended by a former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo; Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo and other prominent members of the Old Boys Association.

