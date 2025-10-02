Nigeria will reclaim giant of Africa under Tinubu – Obanikoro

Former Minister of State for Defence and Minister of State, Foreign Affairs, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, has said Nigeria will reclaim its rightful place as giant of Africa under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

He equally joined millions of Nigerians all over the world to celebrate Nigerian 65th Independence Day Anniversary.

In a statement personally signed and issued to newsmen by Senator Obanikoro, reads in part: “As Nigeria marks her 65th Independence Anniversary, I, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, join millions of compatriots across the globe in celebrating the remarkable journey of our beloved nation a journey defined by sacrifice, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of our people.

“Sixty-five years ago, our founding fathers, with uncommon courage and conviction, reclaimed our sovereignty and entrusted us with the sacred responsibility of nationhood. Since then, Nigeria has faced trials that would have broken lesser nations.

“Yet, time and again, Nigerians have demonstrated an unyielding capacity to rise above adversity, to endure, and to hope. It is this resilience that continues to define us as a people.

“Today, our democracy stands firm after 26 unbroken years, our diversity remains our greatest strength, and our sons and daughters excel across the globe in every field of human endeavor. These are testaments to the enduring greatness of Nigeria.

“At 65, we must reflect on how far we have come and reaffirm our collective determination to build the Nigeria of our dreams.

“The task before us is to transform our challenges into stepping stones for national renewal, and to place the prosperity of our people above all else.”

Senator Obanikoro, who also commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his bold reforms, called for a vibrant private sector and as well urged Nigerians to see themselves as stakeholders in building the country.

“I commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his bold reforms and unwavering commitment to repositioning our economy, restoring global confidence, and deepening hope for all Nigerians.

“While the path of renewal is never easy, I am confident that under his leadership, Nigeria is poised to reclaim her rightful place as the giant of Africa and a beacon of black excellence in the world.

“However, beyond government’s efforts, I urge Nigerians to pursue the coming years with a collective approach.

“No nation has ever achieved true greatness on the back of government alone; development thrives only where there is synergy between the public and private sectors.

“A vibrant and stronger private sector, working in harmony with government, will serve our nation best and accelerate our journey to prosperity.

“Individualism does not pay, and government cannot do it alone.

“Every Nigerian must see themselves as a stakeholder in the project of building our country. I therefore call on all citizens to remain consistent, resilient, and committed in everything they do, for it is our shared efforts that will shape the Nigeria of tomorrow.

“As we celebrate, let us remember that nation-building is a shared responsibility. Our unity, resilience, and shared optimism remain the greatest assets in our march to greatness.

“May the Almighty continue to guide our leaders, bless our people, and preserve our nation for generations to come.

“Happy 65th Independence Anniversary, Nigeria!” He stated.