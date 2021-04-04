Nigeria will experience total victory ― Ebenezer Obey

Music legend and the General Overseer of the Decross Gospel Mission International, Agege, Lagos State, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, has prophesied that irrespective of all the challenges Nigeria is facing now, especially its security challenges, total victory and peace will change the story of Nigeria for good soonest.

Obey stated made this declaration at his 79th birthday thanksgiving alongside the Easter Sunday celebration, at his church, on Sunday, adding that, “I trust God that Nigeria will experience total victory and peace will reign. The days of all forms of our challenges as a country will soon be over and God will heal our land.”

The celebrant, said just as Jesus Christ got victory over sins and death which brought about Easter the total victory of Nigeria is sure. He said that the divine victory will make Nigeria witness an exceptional turnaround for peaceful governance and a peaceful way of life for the masses.

“Nothing is impossible for God to do. No matter how difficult things could be. I am confident that Nigeria will sing a new song, even beyond human comprehension. All that is required of everyone is to always be at peace and express true love to one another. Nigerians irrespective of colour and tribe must love each other and live in unity wherever we find themselves,” he said.

Obey said: “The thanksgiving is my desired intention to appreciate God for the grace to clock 79, and I am delighted that this has eventually come to pass. Everything about me from the day I was conceived, tender, youthful, adult and my present age have been God. My career, even as a successful musician has been through God’s backing. I not taking this for granted. I thank Him in all ramifications.”

“I thank my biological and spiritual children, Dercoss Gospel Gospel Mission International and everyone that has appreciated and celebrated me one way or the other. I specially thank my fans across the globe; many of them I don’t know, for their love and for identifying with me in the celebration. God will honour you all and add to your joy. I can not thank you all enough for your kind gestures to have made my 79th birthday remarkable and memorable,” he added.

In his remarks, one of the children of the music legend, Pastor Lanre Obey-Fabiyi, on behalf of the family, appreciated the church and everyone for the love showed on the music icon. He also prayed that God will grant his father more grace to witness more years in sound health.

