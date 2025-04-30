Nigeria will continue to support UN humanitarian efforts — Badaru

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to supporting the United Nations Resident Coordinator and humanitarian services operating across the nation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the PA to the minister on Media and Publicity, Mati Ali and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The Minister made the pledge during a meeting with Mr. Mohamed Malick Fall, the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, at the Minister’s office in Ship House, Abuja.

Badaru emphasized the importance of strengthened coordination, collaboration, and sustainable development, stating that the meeting was “long overdue.”

He highlighted the need to rekindle long-standing partnerships and build upon previous successes in critical areas such as health, water and sanitation, education and livelihood support.

Reflecting on past collaborations, Minister Badaru acknowledged the positive impact of healthy inter-state competition and benchmarking in driving development outcomes.

He recounted his tenure as Governor, during which several states excelled in national development indices, particularly in water access, health services and livelihood initiatives.

In response, the United Nation Resident Coordinator, Mohamed Malick Fall expressed appreciation for the Minister’s leadership and reaffirmed the UN’s readiness to collaborate with federal and state actors to enhance humanitarian and development responses across Nigeria.

He said discussion during the meeting included the establishment of test points for new service delivery models, fostering increased collaboration among technical teams and engaging with national security institutions to ensure effective implementation of humanitarian initiatives.

