A Catholic archbishop has said that the equitable distribution of proceeds from sales of personal possessions by members of the early Christian communities ‘should be a model’ for the people of God in Nigeria in various spheres.

Most Reverend Ignatius Kaigama stated this at a homily held at Our Lady Queen of Nigeria Pro-Cathedral of Abuja Archdiocese, adding that “Africa’s most populous nation will continue to experience effects of social retardation if the country’s resources are not equitably distributed.

“How the early Christian community equitably distributed the proceeds of their sales should be a model for our social, political and national life,” he added.

“The early Church was a community in which no one was left in abject poverty or misery because they held all things in common,” Kaigama said.

He noted that Nigeria’s ‘enormous material resources’ do not seem sufficient for all citizens owing to selfishness and graft, among other vices.

“Nigeria is blessed with enormous material resources, but the deep-seated corruption associated with public service has seen the gross mismanagement and embezzlement of our common patrimony,” he added.

