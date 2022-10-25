Nigeria will break if APC wins presidency in 2023 —Obaseki

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has asserted that national doom awaits Nigeria should the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, is elected President of the country in the forthcoming election .

Obaseki alleged further that no administration in the history of the country has done the kind of monumental damages the APC Government has done to the nation with the rate at which the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government has been borrowing money, lamenting that Nigeria’s debt had skyrocketed to N60trn.

The governor who made these assertions in Benin on Monday at the formal inauguration of Edo State Campaign Management Council SCMC) of the PDP, said the party must win the 2023 elections in order to rescue the country from the ruling APC.

He said: “God forbid APC comes into power, this country will break; this country will fail, it has already fail, because no government has ever done the kind of damage the APC has done to this country.

“As I speak today, the debt of this country is going to N60 trillions. When are we going to come out of it?. Everyday, every month, they are printing and printing money to pay salaries. When I cried out years ago, I never knew it was as bad as this. What will happen to the Naira, only God will help us. They (APC) has destroyed the basis of this country.

“APC is threatening the coexistence of this country, but by the grace of God, when we come into power, we will revive this country, we will reduce the difference among our people in this country. We will make this country what it ought to be.

Obaseki, who is the Edo State Chairman of PDP Presidential Campaign Council, urged the ten-man team to make every thing possible to make sure Atiku emerges victorious at the the 2023 elections and rescue the country from APC, adding that the party must also win majority of the National Assembly seats.

“Whatever sacrifice we must make, we must make it to change the fortune of this country. This election is an essential one for us. This election is very important to us as a government because we cannot be at the opposition, opposition is very useless,” he added.

He further urged the team to start working at the ward level to make sure everything is intact, adding that election has become scientific to an extent that it is very difficult to manipulate.

Responding on behalf of members, the SCMC Chairman, Chief Osaro Idah, said that they are poised to delivering the mandate given to them by the party.

He promised to reach out to aggrieved members of the party with a view to ensuring massive votes for the party.

He said: “Winning the elections is not our problem, but we want to win massively “.

