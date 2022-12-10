Nigeria will be stronger after 2023 polls, says Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has expressed optimism that the 2023 elections would make Nigeria be stronger and more united.

Dogara who stated this during the 12th convocation and 15th anniversary of the institution, said despite the growing anxiety over the election, the country would be more united as a nation, saying the 2023 election would not consume the country.

He, however, called on Nigerians to employ radical solutions in solving the leadership problems and challenges confronting the country, urging Nigerians to speak with their PVCs.

According to him, being radical was to shun violence, vote buying, and embrace peaceful electoral processes that entailed orderliness, restoring the sanctity of the rule of law and strengthening democratic institutions in order to build a just, fair and equitable society for all.

He said, “We cannot look away as stakeholders in the Nigeria project. It is therefore imperative that we have a voice in moving the Nation forward.

“Remember the power is your vote and vote is your future. Don’t sell it and don’t keep it in your room.

“You must use it. Participate by coming out massively to vote for your conscience. Vote for unity, peace, justice and development.”

The Pro-Chancellor of the institution, Dr. Bode Ayorinde, disclosed that all staff of the institution would be enlisted with Pension Administrators of their choice to enable them be at par with their workers in public universities.





Ayorinde who promised to pay the institution’s academic staff the recently adjustment in ASUU salary as announced by the federal government, said the school is planning to increase the number of Colleges in the school to eight with at least 8000 students.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Samuel Aje, said 30 out of a total of 520 graduands bagged the First Class degree and said the institution would soon begin programme in Aviation, Pharmacy and Medicine.

Honorary doctorate degrees were conferred on the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami; a retired President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Ayo Salami and the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegeshin Ogunoye II.