Nigeria will be in deeper hole by 2023 —Sanusi

THE deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, on Monday, said that Nigeria is living on extra time in view of the numerous challenges battling the country.

Sanusi, who is a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), noted that the country would be in a deeper hole in 2023, if nothing drastic was done to address the problems of insecurity, deteriorating economic situations, among others.

He stated this during a reception organised in his honour as part of activities marking the 80th birthday of Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The former Emir submitted that those eyeing the number one seat in the country had very little idea of the multiple problems they would be confronted with.

Sanusi said that the country was in need of imams, pastors and bishops who would remind the politicians to always fear God. Sanusi said, “To be honest, we are living on extra time. In 2015, we were in a deep hole. In 2023, we will be in an even much deeper hole than in 2015.

“The challenges facing all those people who are struggling to be president, I hope they understand that the problems that they are going to face are multiples of the problems that were faced in 2015. All of us have to be ready for difficult decisions and if they are not taken, we are all going to pay for it.

“But the solution is not for all of us to jump into politics, this country needs good politicians, it needs imams and pastors and bishops who are going to stand up and remind them (politicians) of the fear of God. It needs technocrats who are going to critique their policies, it needs traditional rulers who are going to speak as the conscience of the people, everyone has a role to play and we should try to play that role to the best of our ability.”

However, he insisted on being a spiritual leader of the Tijaniyyah rather than contesting and becoming the president of Nigeria.

“I will tell all those who are in authority, don’t forget that the office that they are sitting is an office that other people have sat in before and they would leave that office and other people will sit in that office. It is temporary.

“If we all go into politics, who is going to make politicians accountable? Who is going to stand up to tell them we are going wrong? Who is going to speak with the people and explain some difficult policies that people don’t like, but which are in the long term in the interest of the people?

“People don’t understand the role we play as religious leaders, traditional rulers. They think he should go and be a governor or president. To be honest, I think that the role I play can be more than that of the president.

“The most important thing is that we should pray for our country, that whoever emerges at all levels be good leaders.

“Let’s remind ourselves as citizens, we owe it to ourselves because this country deserve better than we have been giving ourselves.

“If you choose somebody who’s incompetent, weak, dishonest to lead, you can only blame yourself because Allah says you should only give that trust.”

Speaking on behalf of the family, the spokesman for vice president, Segun Sowunmi, had asked if Nigeria should be expecting a future president in Sanusi.

Sowunmi said, “Do I even have the answer? I do not know. But one thing I have said to the people is that for as long as you live, I have taken the liberty to say, you will always be a Nigerian patriot, a detribalised Nigerian, a leader of leaders, a holder of Ummah of Islam, the spiritual leader of the Tijanniya and the leading light of everything beautiful.”