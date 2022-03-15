Nigeria: Where we have everything but lack everything

Opinions
By Jimoh Olorede
Breaking biases women face, Service Why Nigerian youths earnestly yearn for Ambassador Funmi Ayinke, goals UNSC ASUU’s incessant, ASUU’s incessant fruitless strikes, Spain Nigerian women and national security , Danger of ignoring the minority, Census Soft drinks tax: One tax Africa primaries understanding and interfaith dialogue , How private schools destroy education, cacophonous major challenge to control HIV, justice gas Men leadership Let the youth place reason above emotion, Bureaucracy of NASS: Reality Nigeria and Delta, On Nigerian soldiers, health Instagram and mental health, power girls Lagos and impetus Buhari should arrest Malady, Marwa: A birthday tribute to an enigma, Averting the use, Afghanistan before the service year runs, Six days with Kumuyi, farmers-herders Domestic violence conference Developing grassroots Nigerian system has been ‘hushpuppied’, New Ekiti LCDAs, Otoge: Modest theory, conflicting practicum, Women Abortion, Insecurity and peaceful co-existence, agency Alakija labour women GSM inequality economy ECOWAS data to understand customers better, corruption water Impact of JUSUN’s strike on criminal justice dispensation, banks When silence, restructuring accidents insecurity bleeding federalism Nigeria tukur water Giving blanket amnesty to ‘bandits’ partisan politics, Nigerians, Ayoade makinde Marwa MSMEs not yet equal with the West Neera Tanden Nigeria’s dead primary health Of NASS clerk Why government should support celebrating a bridge builder at 56 accident Are we really citizens The face of anti-Fulani imperialism Igbohoism government To reform or not to reform government agencies Nigeria’s democrats and republicans, call for fiscal wisdom, not austerity

Nigeria my country, where everything is in abundance! It’s a country where natural gifts in abundance become redundant due to rifts among the leaders, a country where the profusion of natural deposit leads to confusion among economic planners. It’s baffling that we have everything in this country, but we still lack everything! We have crude oil naturally deposited in our land, for instance, but we cannot refine it, as our refineries are moribund and redundant. We have the sea with edible aquatic natural deposits, but we lack the zeal and vision to fish them out of the sea and convert them to our use. We have everything, but we lack everything! Our population should be our strength, but it is rather powerless. Our leaders continue to impoverish the masses to make them rich, making the rich richer and the poor poorer. So, instead of being or strength, our population now constitutes a threat.

The insincerity of our leaders has now resulted in insecurity in the land. The things nature blessed this country with are in abundance. But by reason of their lack of patriotism, the free gifts lead to rifts among the leaders, thus the sons of meat sellers eat without pieces of meat. The truth is Nigerians are hungry, and that’s why many of them are angry. Leaders in this country are lucky for one thing: Nigerians are not only angry with them, they ignorantly are angrier with themselves. So, there’s pervasiveness of man’s inhumanity to man among Nigerians. Bizarrely, humans are being killed with impunity and sold for as low as N5,000 naira! However, considering our natural endowments, no Nigerian should be hungry; they may not have much money (not everybody will) but they shouldn’t lack basic food to eat, especially in the same country where the children of the rich would often not have appetite, having been saturated with aroma of delicious meals.

Currently, students in Nigerian universities are at home due to the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). This is the second strike in less than two years, and the 16th since the Fourth Republic began in 1999. This shows our children are more at home idle than in school. Why? Simply because our government did not accede to the demands of ASUU. So, the scenario could be likened to a fight between two elephants, where the grass (Nigerian students in this case) underneath bear the brunt. Our education sector is today a charade of monumental disgrace. Globally, we are laughed at because we are not serious about the things that should matter to us. Across many states in the country, we are afflicted by the lack of drive in our governors to give education its pride of place. Primary school education is no longer what it used to be. Many public primary schools are so dilapidated that even domestic animals should be raised there. Our public secondary schools are no different; they are afflicted on sides. It is a big shame; this is not the way to go. Nigeria’s university system is one of the worst across the globe. Succeeding governments have not given enough and shown enough in this regard. The public universities are crying for help; the sight is disdainful. How do you claim to have a university for research without functional laboratories? How do you talk about a university without recently published books in its libraries? Very sad!

Our hospitals have no doctors in the numbers that is required. This is ruinous; this is not how a nation should grow. I am yet to see a serious country that trivializes its health sector. Nigeria has not taken its health sector seriously. This is a source of concern and worry. We must do something about this. Every year, our trained doctors relocate to climes where they can get what they deserve. Yet, our government is not bothered. We run hospitals without affordable drugs for the teeming poor masses that make up our demography. We run our hospitals without electricity! How did we get to this point? Things should get better, not worse. We have all it takes to be a formidable country in the comity of nations. Yet we lack all that should make us more humans than less human. We must give ourselves the dignity that we deserve as a nation.

We must equally wake up our moribund industries scattered all over the country. We are blessed with natural resources, aside oil, and make the necessary investments in making these industries grow. We import almost all that we consume and no nation develops by such preference. We must begin to consume what we produce and this must be intentional. This is the way to go. Our local industries must be given the life that they deserve and start running with all the support that governments at all levels can muster. This is the time to do this.

In Nigeria, we have everything, but we suffer from priority misplacement. For instance, professors in Nigerian universities earn between N381,695 and N501,680, while a senator in Nigeria receives the sum of N750,000 naira per month as basic salary plus allowances of N13.5 million naira per month, making N14.25 million naira. So, the monthly take-home pay of a senator in Nigeria can pay the salaries of at least 37 professors in a month! And the politicians still give these poor teachers reasons to embark on strikes incessantly.

 

Olorede is communication research scholar, public affairs analyst, and poet.

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

You might also like
Opinions

An oil-producing nation without a functional refinery

Opinions

Vox populi, vox Dei

Opinions

At 88, Subomi Balogun is symbol of the Nigerian dream

Opinions

Adedeji: Celebrating an achiever

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More