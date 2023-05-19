Watergen, a global leader in atmospheric drinking water generation, has unveiled the technology in Nigeria that extracts water from the air.

This innovative technology will provide a solution for clean and sustainable water that is extracted from the air to Nigerians.

Watergen’s innovative water solution is based on a worldwide, patented unique heat exchange technology that is safe, effective, economical, and, most importantly, environmentally friendly.

These water-generating devices are plug-and-drink, i.e., they are used to create drinking water right at the point of consumption using electricity, thereby eliminating the carbon-intensive supply chains and the environmentally harmful plastic wastes that cannot be recycled.

Speaking while presenting a paper via Zoom in Abuja, Dr. Michael Mirilashvili, Watergen’s President & Owner, said, “I am very happy that we have such a great partner as Nzan Ogbe, that cares for his nation and shares our principles and values in his decision to provide Watergen – safe, high quality and tastiest drinking water from air to the Nigerian people. We will certainly support every goodwill of our partner”.

Also speaking, Ukonwa Ikedife, Director of Macif Projects and Distributions Limited, said, “Given that access to safe drinking water is a basic human right and the World Health Organization has placed the number of Nigerians with access to safe drinking water at only 19%, Nigeria continues to struggle in the area of safe and clean drinking water. Our partnership with Watergen seeks to close this gap while reducing our carbon footprint in contribution towards global climate action.”

Watergen’s water generation products, which Macif is bringing into the Nigerian market, range from an indoor machine with an output capacity of about 30 liters of water per day to an outdoor device that can generate up to 6,000 liters per day. The Watergen GEN-L, GEM-M PRO, Gen M1, and GENNY machines produce 6000 litres, 900 litres, 220 liters, and 30, respectively, per day.

GEN-L is perfect for large communities and factories, while the Gen-M Pro would be appropriate for commercial, residential, and industrial uses such as schools, hotels, and hospitals. The GENNY, which requires a simple plug-in, is suitable for home and office use.

While the state-of-the-art water treatment system has unique filters, UV, and mineralization cartridges as part of its purification process to produce the highest quality, safe, and tasty drinkable water, according to the EPA and NSF61 requirements for safe drinking water.