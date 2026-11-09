‘Nigeria was a petroleum market before becoming oil-producing nation’

Nigeria operated as a petroleum market more than two decades before the country introduced legislation regulating oil exploration, according to a new historical account of the nation’s petroleum industry by industry veteran, Adedayo Ojo.

Ojo, who made the revelation in his forthcoming book, Milestones, Makers & Memos: An Encyclopedia of the Landmarks, Legends and Lessons of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry (1889–2025), said Nigeria’s petroleum history began in 1889, when the colonial administration introduced legislation regulating the importation, transportation, storage and sale of petroleum products.

He explained that the development established Nigeria as a petroleum trading market long before the country emerged as an oil-producing nation.

The 800-page book, which took 10 years to compile, will be unveiled at the 44th annual conference of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE), beginning today at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Ojo, September 12, 1889, marked the introduction of Ordinance 12 of 1889, which regulated the importation, carriage, storage and sale of petroleum and other inflammable and dangerous substances.

He further explained that regulations introduced on February 1, 1890, established a Government Petroleum Magazine at Kokomaiko, where petroleum storage attracted a charge of one penny per case monthly.

Ojo said the historical development revealed an aspect of Nigeria’s petroleum industry that had received little attention in existing literature, which largely concentrated on the Mineral Oils Ordinance of 1914 and the subsequent development of oil exploration.

He noted that colonial Nigeria operated two petroleum legislative frameworks simultaneously: the 1889 downstream regulatory regime, which controlled the landing, storage and sale of petroleum, and the 1914 upstream regime, which regulated the right to explore for oil.

“We were a petroleum market before we were a petroleum producer. That line runs unbroken through 1908, 1916 and 1927 and ends at the NMDPRA today. Nobody had written it down,” he said.

Ojo described the publication as an attempt to document the evolution of the Nigerian petroleum industry and preserve its institutional memory at a time when the sector was experiencing significant structural and corporate changes.

He observed that Nigeria’s upstream industry now has 117 operating companies, compared with fewer than 10 in 2010, while crude oil production has declined from approximately 2.6 million barrels per day to about 1.6 million barrels per day.

He also pointed to changes in the identities of major companies that historically held significant records of the industry’s development.

According to him, Shell Petroleum Development Company became Renaissance Africa Energy in March 2025, Mobil Producing Nigeria became Seplat in December 2024, while the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation transformed into NNPC Limited.

“More companies, fewer barrels — and the institutions that held the paperwork have all been renamed over the past four years,” he said.

The author expressed concern that important historical documents and records could become inaccessible if deliberate efforts were not made to preserve them.

“A generation of files sits in boxes that no one has opened. I started this 10 years ago because I could see memory going,” he added.

The book also identifies 1977 to 1996 as a defining period in Nigeria’s petroleum industry, covering the establishment of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation in 1977 and the opening of the deepwater exploration frontier.

Among the developments documented are the nationalisation of British Petroleum’s remaining Nigerian holdings in 1979, the commercialisation of NNPC, the incorporation of Nigeria LNG in 1989 and the first oil discovery by an indigenous private company.

Ojo said the book was designed as the first single-volume publication to combine major historical developments in the industry with biographical profiles of the individuals responsible for shaping them, covering the upstream, midstream and downstream sectors from 1889 to 2025.

He spent 15 years in senior corporate affairs and public policy positions at ExxonMobil in Nigeria and the United States. He is the founder and chairman of Caritas Communications Limited and founder and managing principal of Adedayo-Ojo Consulting, LLC.