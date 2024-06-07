Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has purchased all the match tickets for Nigeria’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against South Africa, to be distributed to fans.

This announcement was made by the state’s Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Monday Uko, in a statement on Thursday.

He urged fans to come out in large numbers to support the Super Eagles.

“Governor Umo Eno, a dedicated supporter of the Super Eagles, encourages the people to come out in vast numbers to cheer the Super Eagles to victory.

He also appeals for orderly conduct and a display of the renowned hospitality of Akwa Ibom people to our visitors,” the commissioner said.

The Governor wishes the Super Eagles a resounding victory and looks forward to a thrilling match.

Nigeria will face the Bafana Bafana this evening, aiming to revive their World Cup campaign after drawing their first two matches.

The match kicks off at 8:00 pm.