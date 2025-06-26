Nigeria undergoing silent, bold transformation under Tinubu — Shettima

VICE-president, Kashim Shettima, says Nigeria is witnessing a silent but bold transformation under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports, Shettima said this on Wednesday at the Nigeria–Brazil Business Forum tagged, ‘Roots to revenue: The Nigeria–Brazil Corridor,’ held in Abuja.

The vice-president said the renewed strategic alliance with Brazil is “grounded in intent, and rich in the potential for mutual growth.”

According to him, Brazil’s journey, especially the strides in agriculture, energy, infrastructure and industrial development, speaks to ongoing transformation in Nigeria.

“Under the leadership of President Tinubu, Nigeria is undergoing a quiet but resolute transformation. Markets are being opened, institutions are being rebuilt and policies are being refocused.

“What drives these changes is a seriousness of purpose that goes beyond reform for reform’s sake. What we seek are partners who see our direction, respect our ambition, and are prepared to walk the path with us,” he stated.

Shettima, who underscored the need for the strategic alliance with Brazil, noted that Nigeria is embarking on a journey similar to that of the South American country.

“Our special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones are taking form. Our farmers are ready to operate at scale but we know the difference between going alone and going far. Brazil can stand with us in this effort, not as a donor, but as a partner in innovation, in training and in investment.

“We are equally attentive to your leadership in clean energy. Nigeria’s energy transition is rooted in what we can control.

“We are eager to learn from your experience in building an energy economy that creates jobs, supports industries and expands access to rural communities.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE: PDP NWC members disagree with Damagum, reject Anyawu’s reinstatement

“Our teams are ready to engage on how to move from policy to practice, from ideas to infrastructure,” he said.

The vice president disclosed that Nigeria is encouraged by Brazil’s interest in skills development and human capital.

The vice president of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, reaffirmed Brazil’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with Nigeria through long-term cooperation, shared innovation, and mutual economic growth.