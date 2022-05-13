Nigeria under Buhari is worse than 1967 civil war ― Atiku

Former vice president of Nigeria and a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Abubakar Atiku, has berated the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying that the condition of Nigeria under the incumbent president, Mohammadu Buhari, is worse than the experience of the 1967 civil war.

Alhaji Atiku stated this while addressing the PDP faithful during his consultation visit to the party’s secretariat in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, assuring that if he is voted into power in 2023, he would give a sense of belonging to all ethnic sections of the country.

Speaking further, he said that his administration would resuscitate all sectors of the economy because Nigeria needs to be rescued by a leader that has the right experience like him.

Explaining further, he said that the country’s unity has been grossly tampered with by the ruling APC and that it will take more than a miracle for the APC to revive the country’s economy.

He also stressed the need for the PDP to put its best candidate forward in order to wrest power back from the APC.

The former vice president called on the party to brace up and be united for the sake of Nigeria, emphasising that the PDP cannot afford to be in opposition again from 2023.





He described himself as one of the proponents of restructuring, a struggle he said he stood for while in office, noting that devolution of more powers and resources must go to the states for economic survival.

The presidential hopeful asserted that the country needed leadership that can confront the challenges bedevilling the nation’s battered image head-on.

He emphasised that his government would replicate the same by addressing the division brought upon the country by the APC-led federal government, adding that Nigeria must be at peace before governance can take shape.

He said “we must put our best forward. Meaning who we believe can bring us back to power. It is very important. We must brace up as a political party. We must unite to return our political party back to power. We cannot afford to be in opposition again.

“There must be peace and unity before this country can be governed. That is why I emphasise unity and the need to unify the country. What I mean is that I am going to give every part, every section, religion and faith a sense of belonging in this country.”

In his Remark, the state chairman of PDP, Solomon Aguanana, described Atiku as a detribalized Nigerian with a proven track record of leadership.

“He is very humble. Atiku is well prepared. We don’t need people that are preparing. Atiku is ready to take the saddle of leadership to salvage Nigeria.”

Hon. Agunanana said Nigeria is bleeding and needed a competent, experienced and capable hand to rescue her.

