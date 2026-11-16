Nigeria, Uganda take divergent paths on doctors’ welfare as tax relief gains attention

AS African governments confront persistent challenges in retaining medical professionals, Nigeria and Uganda are pursuing different strategies to improve doctors’ welfare, with tax treatment emerging as a notable point of contrast.

In Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni has renewed a public pledge to exempt doctors’ salaries from taxation. Speaking, on Friday, while closing the 10th Uganda Medical Association Grand Doctors’ Conference, at Soroti University, Museveni said the government had increased doctors’ salaries and was now prepared to remove taxes on those salaries. He indicated readiness to raise pay for other government health workers as well.

Museveni also pledged support for a proposed Shs 125 billion capitalisation of the Uganda Medical Association Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisation and the establishment of duty-free shops where medical workers could access essential goods, including building materials.

He urged health workers to prioritise disease prevention through public education, immunisation, safe water and sanitation, arguing that prevention was more cost-effective than treatment.

Ugandan Medical Association leaders, meanwhile, pressed for higher staffing levels, improved allowances for interns and residents, and stronger regulation of medical training institutions.

In Nigeria, the administration of President Bola Tinubu has focused primarily on salary adjustments, career longevity and infrastructure investment rather than tax exemptions.

Since taking office in May 2023, the government has approved an extension of the retirement age for doctors and other healthcare workers from 60 to 65 years, a move intended to retain experienced professionals and ease shortages linked to emigration.

Adjustments to the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS) and Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) have been approved in line with the new national minimum wage.

According to government records, efforts are under way to clear outstanding arrears, while new tariffs for health service providers have been introduced.

The administration has also secured more than $2.2 billion under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Initiative for the rehabilitation of over 17,000 primary health centres, the establishment of 10 oncology and diagnostic centres across the six geopolitical zones, and the retraining of at least 120,000 frontline health workers.

A National Health Fellows Programme has been launched to deploy personnel across all 774 local government areas. Some states have followed with their own measures; in Ebonyi, newly recruited doctors now earn around ₦500,000 monthly, more than triple previous levels.

Unlike the Ugandan approach, Nigerian policy statements and recent announcements have not featured a proposal to exempt doctors’ salaries from personal income tax. Doctors in Nigeria remain subject to the standard tax regime applicable to salaried professionals, with personal income tax administered largely by state authorities depending on residence.

The difference in tax treatment is significant. A salary tax exemption, as proposed in Uganda, would increase net take-home pay without requiring a corresponding rise in gross salaries. In Nigeria, improvements have centred on gross pay adjustments, arrears clearance and non-salary benefits such as extended service years and better infrastructure. Tax experts note that any future consideration of targeted relief for medical professionals in Nigeria would require careful design to avoid inequities across the public service and potential revenue losses for states.

Despite the reforms in Nigeria, tensions persist. The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors has recently threatened industrial action, citing incomplete implementation of earlier agreements on salary arrears, the medical residency training fund, recognition of postgraduate qualifications and working conditions. Critics point to rankings that place Nigeria among countries with relatively low doctor remuneration, arguing that pay and conditions continue to drive emigration.

Both governments face similar underlying pressures: workforce shortages, the high cost of training doctors, and competition from better-paying destinations abroad. Uganda’s tax exemption pledge represents a direct fiscal incentive aimed at improving net income. Nigeria’s package emphasises structural and infrastructural reforms alongside salary reviews.

Whether tax relief will feature more prominently in Nigeria’s future health workforce strategy remains an open policy question. For now, the two countries illustrate distinct approaches—one leaning on tax exemption as a retention tool, the other on salary restructuring, career extension and system-wide investment—while both seek to stem the loss of medical talent and strengthen domestic healthcare delivery.