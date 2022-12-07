Nigeria/Turkey business council to set up business assistance centres

The Nigeria/ Turkiye Business Council (NBTC) has revealed it’s plans to establish business assistance centres, travel business exchanges and expos to and from Turkiye among others ahead 2023.

The Chairman of NBTC, Dele Kelvin Oye shared the council’s programme during the end of the year Business cocktail held in Abuja.

He said the council looks forward to increase in trade missions as well as enhanced advocacy towards the establishment of Nigeria/Turkiye industrial parks.

The event which was held at the Embassy office in Abuja, and hosted by the Turkiye Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Hidayet Bayraktar, was a networking and interactive forum that detailed the activities of NTBC and her journey so far.

The high point of the event was the induction of and presentation of membership certificates to new members. Presentations were also made to NTBC sponsors and staff of the Turkiye Embassy.

Also, in support of Nigeria and Turkiye bilateral trade relations, the Ambassador also announced the special concession of the granting of multiple entry visas to qualified members of the NTBC for ease of doing business with Turkiye.

In attendance include Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Kana, representing the Honourable Minister; the Executive Secretary, Nigeria Investment Promotion Council, Saratu Umar, Prince Tokunbo Kayode, former Minister of Defence & Alternate Chair NTBC, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, Former Minister of Women Affairs and Vice Chairperson NTBC, Mr Hakan Ozel, Chair Turkiye Nigeria Business Council, senior govt Officials and Captains of Industry.

