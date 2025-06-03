Nigeria to use biotechnology to tackle storage pest in beans — NASC DG

The Director General of the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC), Fatuhu Muhammed has announced that Nigeria is turning to biotechnology to address persistent challenges affecting the storability of cowpea (beans), one of the country’s major staple foods.

Speaking at the opening of a refresher training course for seed companies, licensed seed inspectors (LSIs), and lead outgrowers under the ENCIBSS project, the Buhari emphasized that biotechnology, particularly the introduction of Bt-cowpea, has already proven effective in reducing field losses and now holds promise in combating storage pests.

Held Abuja, the three-day workshop focuses on enhancing participants’ capacity in using the Seed Tracker platform, a digital tool designed to modernize seed inspection and certification processes in Nigeria.

“The digitization of seed certification is transforming the seed system in Nigeria. Seed is the most critical input in agriculture, and we are committed to ensuring that farmers receive high-quality seeds that offer value for their investment”, the DG said.

He noted that the Seed Tracker, a digital innovation pioneered by NASC, has gained international traction and is already being used in Tanzania, Uganda, Sierra Leone, and other countries.

Currently, over 52 seed companies in Nigeria have input data into the platform for various crops including cassava, cowpea, yam, potato, rice, and maize.

Highlighting cowpea’s role as a vital protein source for millions of Nigerians, the Buhari acknowledged that the seed system for the crop has not kept pace with rising demand due to issues such as poor storability and vulnerability to pests and diseases.

“To solve these issues, we are applying technology like Bt-cowpea to reduce field losses, and we’re now exploring biotech solutions to address storage pests. We are not resting on our oars,” he added.

The DG also called on seed companies to seize emerging opportunities in the international seed market, pointing to NASC’s engagements with global bodies such as the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA), the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) seed schemes, and the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV).

“Nigeria has the potential to dominate Africa’s seed market. Our seeds are already in demand in neighboring countries, and with strategic action, we can achieve even more,” he stated.

In addition, he announced NASC’s plans to strengthen the use of private seed inspectors to ease the burden on council staff and make seed certification more accessible and cost-effective for producers across the country.

Buhari expressed appreciation to the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center, USA, for its support in building NASC’s biotechnology capacity through the ENCIBSS project.

Declaring the workshop officially open, the DG urged participants to share the knowledge gained with their colleagues and organizations to ensure the widespread adoption of the Seed Tracker.