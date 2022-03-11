Nigeria to use arts, culture to strengthen bilateral ties with Cuba

Nigeria is poised to strengthen its bilateral relationship with the Republic of Cuba using arts and culture as potential tools

The Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Chief Olusegun Runsewe made this revelation in his office when he played host to the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Clara Escandell, who paid him a courtesy visit.

Runsewe revealed that Nigeria and the Republic of Cuba have very rich cultural heritage adding that the similarities that also exist both in music and dance needs to be explored to create room for easy affiliation.

The Director General remarked that the NCAC had provided a platform for the diplomatic community to gather and rub minds on cultural issues to engender cultural diplomacy.

He further stated that the International Arts and Crafts (INAC) Expo also brought the international community under one umbrella to network their arts and crafts to the rest of the world.

Runsewe however promised that during this year’s INAC Expo, the Republic of Cuba would feature prominently and would be given an opportunity to speak to the International Media on ways to collaborate with youths for possible cultural exchange programmes.

Runsewe praised Ambassador Escandell for dressing in Nigerian attire for the visit and promised to visit the Republic of Cuba soon.

Speaking earlier, the Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Clara Escandell said she was in the Council to see the man who had projected the image of Nigeria culturally both home and abroad and tirelessly working to use Nigerian arts and culture to show the need for peaceful coexistence among countries of the world.

Ambassador Escandell added that she was also driven by the burning desire to acquaint herself with the council’s programmes as the seat of culture in the country.

She reiterated the need for stronger collaboration between the NCAC and the Republic of Cuba to harness the rich cultural heritage of both countries for export.

The Cuban Ambassador used the visit to call on the diplomatic community to always make good use of culture as a veritable tool to build strong bilateral relationships in their missions.

