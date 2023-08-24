Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru on Thursday said that Nigeria would strengthen bilateral relationship with the United Kingdom (UK) in fighting insurgency in the country.

This was contained in a statement made available to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by Director Press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Defence, Victoria Agba-Attah.

According to the statement, the Minister stated this when the UK delegation led by Minister for Armed Forces and Veterans, Mr. James Heappey paid him courtesy.

It said that Badaru pointed out that Britain had been supportive in ensuring the safety of Nigerian waterways, adding that security is a dynamic issue which has its own challenges.

According to it, the Minister stated that the Nigerian Military and British Military have to work together to combat the Boko Haram threat, adding that the West needed to give more support to Nigeria than had been given to other nations.

Earlier in his remarks, the Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle MON, said that Nigeria and the United Kingdom have had good bilateral relationships.

According to the statement, Matawalle reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to ending insurgency and banditry in Nigeria, adding that both countries needed to work closely in areas of capacity building, training of military personnel, technology transfer as well as provision of modern equipment to fight Boko Haram.

In his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana said that Britain tops the list of Nigeria’s international friends, adding that Nigeria cherished the relationship between the two countries.

The United Kingdom Minister for Armed Forces, Mr. James Heappey said that the purpose of their visit was to adjust and expand their support to the Armed Forces of Nigeria based on the needs and perception of the changing threats.

