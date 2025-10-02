Nigeria to showcase 105 ‘NextGen’ innovators in London grand finale

Nigeria will showcase 105 of its brightest innovators at the Grand Finale of the NextGen Innovation Challenge 2025 in London, as the National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI) described it as the nation’s most defining innovation moment of the decade.

The Director General of NBTI, Dr Kazeem Kolawole Raji, announced this at a world press conference in Abuja on Thursday, calling the initiative “a national movement, not just a competition.”

He said, “On October 9, 2025, in the city of London, 105 of Nigeria’s most outstanding innovators, selected from over 3,000 ground-breaking entries, will converge at the Hilton London Paddington to pitch revolutionary solutions across HealthTech, AgriTech, FinTech, Clean Energy, Artificial Intelligence, IoT, and more,” Dr. Raji declared.

He added: “This is not merely a competition—it is a bold, ambitious, and coordinated effort to connect grassroots ingenuity with global capital; to match local innovation with international collaboration; and to catalyse a new generation of entrepreneurial problem-solvers powered by vision, excellence, and global ambition.”

The NextGen Innovation Challenge was launched on May 28, 2025, in Abuja by the Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Chief Uche Geoffrey Nnaji.

A national showcase followed in July, where the top 105 innovators, representing every state and the FCT, presented their projects before an audience of policymakers, industrialists, investors, and diplomats.

According to Raji, the projects went through an international vetting process “led by Prof. Hari Mohan of London South Bank University, a world-renowned and award-winning inventor,” ensuring what he called “transparency, global standardisation, and credibility.”

The innovations range from a smart wearable Bra-X for early breast cancer detection to AI-controlled drones for precision farming, ventilators capable of supporting six patients simultaneously, affordable clean energy systems, and next-generation financial technologies.

“These innovations are proof that Nigeria’s creativity and problem-solving genius can compete anywhere in the world,” the NBTI chief said.

Explaining the choice of venue, Dr. Raji noted that London was a hub for global capital and innovation.

“London provides the ideal platform to connect Nigerian innovators with global venture capitalists, present their ideas to diaspora investors, network with European industry leaders and policy influencers, and unveil strategic innovation partnerships,” he said.

The London finale will feature innovation pitches, a consortium project showcase—including the $1 billion Innovate Africa-Israel Solar Project—and global spotlights from SpinLab (Germany), Innovate UK, Zumah FinTech, and the Commonwealth Roundtable.

Keynote speakers will include the CEO of Tesla Group Europe, Dr. Shambhu Pokharel; the UK’s Global Entrepreneur Programme lead; Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Nnaji; and Amanda Frankel Haber of Innovation: Africa.

Raji expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying his “Renewed Hope Agenda has rekindled the flame of innovation and empowered young Nigerians to dream beyond borders.”

He also commended the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the British High Commission, and state governors who sponsored innovators from their states.

He saluted Air Peace Chairman, Allen Onyema, for providing subsidised and complimentary flights to London.

“Your patriotism is unmatched, and your commitment to nation-building inspires us all,” Raji said.

The DG also announced the launch of its Global Innovation App, designed to connect Nigerian innovators with diaspora markets and international investors.

Looking ahead, Raji revealed that the NextGen Innovation Challenge 2026 would be launched at the London finale, with entries opening in the first quarter of 2026.

“Let the world take notice: Nigeria has arrived—not as a consumer of technology, but as a global leader in innovation. We are not exporting talents—we are amplifying solutions from Africa to the world,” he clarified.