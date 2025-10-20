Nigeria to host World Public Relations Forum 2026

All is set for the formal unveiling of Nigeria’s hosting of the World Public Relations Forum (WPRF) in Abuja, scheduled for 2026.

The event will mark the official commencement of activities leading up to the global gathering, bringing together public relations professionals from around the world.

The National Planning Committee (NPC), chaired by Dr Suleiman Haruna, mnipr, has finalised arrangements for the National Unveiling Ceremony, which will take place as a hybrid event on Monday, 20 October 2025, at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This format is intended to enhance participation and engagement from both local and international audiences, allowing for both physical and virtual attendance.

The Honourable Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, FNIPR, is set to deliver the keynote address, alongside speeches from four prominent ministers, including the Honourable Ambassador Yusuf M. Tuggar, OON, Minister of Foreign Affairs; Honourable Hannatu Musa Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy; Honourable Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Minister of Interior; and Honourable Festus Keyamo, CON, SAN, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development.

In a statement, the NPC emphasised the importance of media coverage for the unveiling ceremony, describing it as a significant two-hour event that will ignite excitement for WPRF Abuja 2026.

Dr Haruna noted that the unveiling will also mark the start of Early Bird Registration, offering special discounts for delegates while creating opportunities for sponsorship both domestically and internationally.

“This event is not just about showcasing Nigeria as the host nation; it is about positioning Abuja firmly on the global map and ensuring that our local and international audiences recognise it as the place to be in November 2026,” Dr Haruna stated.

The NPC, comprising key figures in the public relations and communication sectors, was established by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) — the host institute for WPRF 2026 — to oversee the organisation of this prestigious global event.

