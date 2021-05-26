Nigeria to host UASC over arbitrary increase of charges by shipping service providers

The Nigerian Government is to host the meeting of the Union of African Shipper’s Council (UASC) in June 2021 to discuss issues of arbitrary increase in charges and introduction of new nomenclatures by shipping service providers at the Sub-regional ports.

Speaking on Wednesday in Abuja while receiving the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Shippers Authority, the Executive Secretary of Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr. Hassan Bello emphasized the need for synergy among West and Central African countries in providing efficient ports service.

He stated that “In several meetings of the UASC, the issue of arbitrary increase in charges by shipping service providers were discussed.

“At the UASC Sub-regional workshop and Standing Committee Meeting held in Abuja in 2019, a Committee of Experts on Coat and Chargers was constituted under the Chairmanship of the Nigerian Shippers Council to look into these issues and advice the UASC Secretariat accordingly.

“In this regard, the NSC is proposing to host the inaugural meeting of the Committee in June 2021.

“At this meeting, a work plan that will guide the activities of the Committee in line with its Terms of reference and with specific timelines will be drawn up” Bello explained.

The Executive Secretary further noted that “aside from this multilateral effort aimed at addressing this issue of arbitrary charges by shipping lines servicing ports in West and Central Africa, the Nigerian Shippers Council and Ghana Shippers Authority should take further steps to carry out joint studies on the issue of high shipping charges as the fallout of these increases and its effect on the economy of Nigeria and Ghana.

“We, therefore, suggest a more proactive approach in addressing this issue rather than merely reacting to them whenever they arise”.

Bello who solicited partnership noted that “Nigeria and Ghana have obligations to transit cargos to land-locked countries. Therefore there should be integration and cohesion among both countries in this regard for greater efficiency as divergent procedures will only delay trade.

“In view of recent instances of imposition of charges on transit cargos reported in some member countries in violation of rules guiding transit cargos, we must both come together to ensure this practice is frowned at and stopped in all UASC member countries”.

He called on Ghana to the partnership to remove obstacles to trade on the Lagos to Abidjan corridor.

On her part, the CEO of Ghana Shippers Authority, Ms Benonita Bismark said “we need to do a lot more to support our export and not just do regulatory services.”

She assured Nigeria of Ghana’s support in ensuring that there is adequate enlightenment in what needs to be done among member countries.

Ghana Shippers Authority was established in 1974 and currently have a vessel clearance time frame of 48 hours.

