Nigeria to host over 1,000 young African leaders at Abuja creative conference

The Federal Government has said that arrangements have been concluded by the Federal Ministry of Youth Development for the hosting of no fewer than 1,000 young leaders and delegates from across Africa and the diaspora in Abuja, Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the young leaders are to be hosted at the Youth Creative Conference (YCC) 2025, scheduled for October 22–23, 2025 at the ECOWAS Headquarters, Abuja.

Organised in partnership with the African Union (AU) and the YCC committee, the landmark conference would bring together over 1,000 young leaders and delegates from across Africa and the diaspora.

The event would serve as a platform for dialogue, innovation, and collaboration to strengthen peacebuilding efforts and advance sustainable development across the continent.

The conference with the theme: “Silencing the Guns: Pathway for Peacebuilding in Africa”, underscores the central role of youth in driving peace, innovation, good governance, and regional integration.

Minister of Youth Development, Comrade Ayodele Olawande, emphasised the strategic significance of the conference, highlighting its alignment with the African Union Agenda 2063, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and Nigeria’s foreign policy pillars of the Four DAs – Democracy, Diaspora, Development, and Diplomacy.

“With 70% of Nigeria’s population made up of young people, we recognise their potential as peacebuilders, innovators, and architects of Africa’s future. This conference provides a vital platform for youth-led dialogue, creative exchange, and inclusive development,” the Minister stated.

Director, Information & Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Youth Development, Omolara Esan, in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said the conference aims to empower African youth to champion peacebuilding and sustainable development, promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and good governance among young people, as well as strengthen regional and international partnerships for youth-led development and peace.

Reaffirming Nigeria’s commitment to peace and regional solidarity, the Minister noted the nation’s active contributions to peacekeeping and mediation efforts in Libya, Syria, and The Gambia, as well as its leadership in driving initiatives on security, governance reforms, climate action, digital transformation, and inclusive education within Africa.

Speaking on the growing impact of the Youth Creativity for Change (YCC) Initiative, Convener Blaize-Kizito Ndukwe lauded its rapid continental recognition since its launch just four months ago.

He explained that the initiative leverages youth creativity as a powerful tool for peace, employing innovative, non-violent approaches that reflect Africa’s diversity.

The African Union, through the Silencing the Guns flagship initiative, also reaffirmed its support. Mr. Ernest Nya Dolo, Coordinator of the AU’s Silencing the Guns Unit, remarked:

“Youth are not just the future, they are the present. By partnering with young people across the continent, we are laying the foundation for sustainable peace and inclusive development.”

The Silencing the Guns initiative operates through a Master Roadmap of Practical Steps, placing youth engagement at the core of efforts to build a conflict-free Africa, in collaboration with regional economic communities (RECs), governments, civil society organisations, youth networks, and traditional leaders.

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development, alongside its partners, have called for sustained collaboration to empower African youth as agents of peace, unity, and prosperity.

