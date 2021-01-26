Nigeria to host ninth edition of Miss Heritage Global

Nigeria has been selected to host the ninth edition of Miss Heritage global, an event aimed at showcasing African culture and heritage.

Over 600 dignitaries are expected to grace the event with 60 participants from across the world.

The President, Entertainment Economic Africa Group, Alhaji Musa Ibrahim Mantu, made the disclosure at a press briefing, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to him, the event seeks to showcase different African heritage and multi-diverse cultures with over 100 million real-time viewers from across the world.

“The summit will also be discussing and examining the challenges regarding not only our dear country, Nigeria but Africa as a whole. We will be preferring short, medium and long term solutions through an array of intellectual interactions from very sound minds from all over the world.

“We have invited world-renowned speakers and successful entrepreneurs and living legends as well as students of business to participate in this African festivity,” he added.

He further added that Nigeria was able to secure the hosting rights in spite of fierce lobbying by countries like Vietnam, Russia and others who saw the economic potentials in hosting the money-spinning event in Abuja.

